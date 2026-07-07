Two women were injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy region, - RMA

Russian forces attacked the Mykolaivska settlement community in the Sumy region with two drones. Two civilian women were injured in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, the enemy launched an attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles, believed to be jet-powered.

"Two civilian women sought medical assistance. They were given the necessary treatment at the scene, without being admitted to hospital," said Grigorov.

At least four residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the attack.

Experts are currently assessing the full extent of the damage and other consequences of the Russian strike.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed 18 Russian UAVs in Sumy region: among them were "Molniya", "Gerbera" and "Italmas" models. VIDEO