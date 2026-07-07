Russians attacked two brigades of power engineers in Donetsk region; there are casualties
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked two brigades of power engineers whilst they were carrying out their work.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the DTEK Group on Telegram.
An incident whilst power station staff were at work
According to the information provided, the workers were injured in one of the frontline settlements whilst carrying out repairs and on a work-related trip.
"Our colleagues were injured in one of the frontline settlements whilst carrying out repairs and on a work-related trip, as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike and a drone attack," DTEK reported.
Following the attack, the power company staff were promptly given first aid and taken to hospital.
The consequences of the attack and previous incidents
The shelling also damaged the brigades’ service vehicles.
It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked a DTEK mine management office in the Dnipropetrovsk region: one employee was killed and five were injured.
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