Russians attacked two brigades of power engineers in Donetsk region; there are casualties

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked two brigades of power engineers whilst they were carrying out their work.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the DTEK Group on Telegram.

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An incident whilst power station staff were at work

According to the information provided, the workers were injured in one of the frontline settlements whilst carrying out repairs and on a work-related trip.

"Our colleagues were injured in one of the frontline settlements whilst carrying out repairs and on a work-related trip, as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike and a drone attack," DTEK reported.

Following the attack, the power company staff were promptly given first aid and taken to hospital.

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The consequences of the attack and previous incidents

The shelling also damaged the brigades’ service vehicles.

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked a DTEK mine management office in the Dnipropetrovsk region: one employee was killed and five were injured.