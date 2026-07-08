Following drone attack, fire broke out at "Borisoglebsk" military airfield in Voronezh region. PHOTO

On the night of 8 July, drones attacked the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, with residents reporting numerous explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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What was attacked?

Photos and videos from eyewitnesses are also being actively shared online. An OSINT analysis of these posts, carried out by ASTRA, indicates that a fire broke out at the "Borisoglebsk" military airfield following the attack.

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What is known about the site?

The "Borisoglebsk" airfield is a military airfield in the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation, situated east of the town of Borisoglebsk. It is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces as a base for Su-34, Su-35S, Su-30SM aircraft and other combat aircraft.

In addition, the airfield serves as a training and military base for the Assault and Bomber Aviation Faculty of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation Pilot School, established on the basis of the Borisoglebsk Aviation Training Centre for Flight Crews.

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It is considered one of the key aviation training centres of the Russian Federation’s Aerospace Forces, where pilots for ground-attack and frontline bomber aircraft are trained.