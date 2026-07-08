Ceasefire between US and Iran is no longer working, they are sick people - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

He said this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As far as I'm concerned, I think that's over. I don't want anything to do with them anymore; they're scum. Do you know what scum are? They're scum; they're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're cruel, aggressive people," the U.S. leader replied when asked whether the ceasefire with Iran was still in effect.

He also called Iran liars.

Read more: Trump on Iran talks in Qatar: We’re getting on ’very well’

"We're making a deal. Everyone agrees: no nuclear weapons. We're making a deal, and then they go to the press and say we didn't even discuss it. Something's not right with them," Trump explained.

"To be honest, I don't want to waste my time on them. But I'll let our wonderful negotiators continue the conversation if they want to, though I don't see the point in it," the U.S. leader added.

What happened before that?

On July 7, the United States launched strikes against more than 80 targets in Iran in response to a series of attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Iran retaliated with strikes against U.S. facilities in the Middle East.

Read more: Trump has confirmed that meeting between US and Iran will take place in Doha on Tuesday