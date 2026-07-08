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Turkey will continue to help Ukraine and encourage Russia to make peace, - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured that Ankara will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine.
He stated this during the NATO summit, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the Turkish leader, he shares Trump's view on the war in Ukraine and supports the PURL program.
"In addition to the military support we are providing to Ukraine from our own national arsenal, we will continue to contribute within the framework of the Comprehensive Assistance Package.
"While supporting Ukraine, we are also using our channels of communication to encourage Russia to pursue peace," Erdogan added.
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