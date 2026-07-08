Russian court has sentenced 17-year-old teenager from occupied Donetsk to nine years in prison, - Russian media

A Russian court has sentenced a 17-year-old resident of the temporarily occupied Donetsk to nine years in a juvenile detention centre. The teenager was found guilty of treason, preparing a terrorist attack, membership of a terrorist organisation and the unlawful handling of explosives.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media outlets, in particular the publication "Mediazona", which cites the press office of the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don. However, the Russian judicial authority has not publicly announced this verdict.

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According to "Mediazona", the convicted man is 17-year-old Yevhen Zhadan, a resident of Donetsk. The publication was unable to establish exactly when he was arrested.

It is known that in February 2026, the young man was added to Rosfinmonitoring’s list of extremists and terrorists.

The publication also reports that the teenager posted photographs on the Stories section of his Telegram profile in which he was wearing camouflage fatigues and posing with a weapon. In late May 2026, an emoji featuring the Russian flag was added to one of these photos.

The Ukrainian authorities and law enforcement agencies have not yet commented publicly on reports that a resident of occupied Donetsk has been convicted.

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