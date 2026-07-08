57 combat clashes recorded at front, including 30 in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 57 times. The most active fighting is ongoing in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on July 8, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Ulanove, and Bachivsk came under attack. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlement of Luzhky in the Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy assault action. At the same time, the occupiers carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian warriors successfully repelled two attacks by the invaders near Hoptivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Kivsharivka.

Read more: Two defense industry facilities in Bryansk region, the oil depot at "Belgorod" airfield, and bridges in occupied Crimea have been struck, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, five attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded near Novoselivka, Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Lyman. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried 14 times to move forward near Zakitne and toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, since the beginning of the day, 12 assault actions by the occupiers have been recorded near Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and toward Kostiantynivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried 16 times to push our warriors from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Kotlyne, Udachne, Bilytske, Nykanorivka, and Novyi Donbas. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian warriors successfully repelled two attacks near Voskresenka.

Read more: Two more children have been returned from occupied Kherson region: 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks near Rybne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, and Novoselivka, and toward Dobropillia, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Kosivtseve.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Shcherbaky.

According to the General Staff, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovske directions. No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions either.

Read more: 255 engagements on front line in past 24 hours: enemy is exerting greatest pressure in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP