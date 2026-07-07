255 engagements on front line in past 24 hours: enemy is exerting greatest pressure in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 6 July 2026, 255 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, firing 71 missiles, and carried out 95 air strikes, dropping 267 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,556 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,110 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 26 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and eight enemy UAV command posts.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,200 personnel. Nine tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, 57 artillery systems, five air defence systems, 37 missiles, 15 ground-based robotic systems, 2,139 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 enemy vehicles and five units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

Read more: Frontline sees 214 combat engagements: heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Situation in the North

As reported, ten clashes with the enemy took place over the past 24 hours in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out 45 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Starytsia and towards the settlements of Volokhivka, Izbytske and Chaikivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Radkivka.

Read more: Russian army, due to heavy losses, has switched to offensive in small groups, - AAF

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, on the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 24 times, attacking in the areas of Yampil, Nadiia, Novoselivka, Derylove and towards the settlements of Borova, Stavky, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 24 assaults towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the area of Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions by the Russian invaders were recorded.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 34 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and towards Stepanivka, Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Dovha Balka, Novopavlivka and Vilne.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 36 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Novopidhorodne," the statement reads.

Read more: 295 engagements in past 24 hours: the Huliaipillia, Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors remain hottest spots on front line, – General Staff. MAP

Situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that on the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Ternove and Kalynivske.

On the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance towards Lukianivske and in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.