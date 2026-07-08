Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Novokhatske settlement in Donetsk region, which had been occupied since 2025

Photo: 37 окрема бригада морської піхоти

The settlement of Novokhatske in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

It is noted that the settlement was completely cleared of Russian occupiers as a result of a joint operation by soldiers of the 37th Separate Brigade and the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade.

"Step by step, despite enemy resistance and dense mining, the marines and paratroopers completed the assigned task. The enemy was driven out of its positions, suffered losses, and retreated," the brigade emphasized.

Read more: Since start of 2026, Defence Forces have liberated more than 670 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, - Syrskyi

Background

On the maps of the DeepState analytical project as of July 6, the village was in the area of penetration (the gray zone). The maps have not been updated since then.

The settlement of Novokhatske is located near the administrative border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, not far from the village of Filiia. In 2014, it had a population of 143.

According to media reports, an offensive commanded by the Air Assault Forces has been ongoing in the south since the beginning of May. The 80th, 79th, and 95th Air Assault Brigades are taking part in the offensive.

Watch more: 67th SMB announced liberation of Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk region: village has been cleared of occupiers. VIDEO