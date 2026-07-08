European Parliament resolution contains 26 remarks for Ukraine – Ariev

If the Ukrainian authorities continue to ignore the European Parliament’s critical recommendations, they will themselves become an obstacle to Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This was written on Facebook by Volodymyr Ariev, a member of parliament from European Solidarity, Censor.NET quotes.

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European Parliament resolution and criticism

Ariev cited an excerpt from the European Parliament’s resolution on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, adopted several hours earlier, in particular paragraph 54.

"The European Parliament calls on the Ukrainian authorities to refrain from politically motivated judicial persecution; not to impose personal sanctions against representatives of the opposition; and not to impose personal sanctions against civil society leaders, as such practices undermine democratic standards and public trust," the document reads.

According to the MP, in addition to positive assessments of Ukraine’s struggle for freedom and independence, the resolution contains 26 separate critical or problematic remarks that affect European integration.

Read more: At EU summit, clause on Ukraine’s rapid accession, proposed by Hungary, was removed

Main remarks

Among the key remarks, he named the slow implementation of the Kos-Kachka reform plan, at the level of 15 percent, pressure on NABU and SAPO, politically motivated justice, and sanctions against the opposition.

The document also refers to a worsening balance between the government and parliament, problems with media freedom and pressure on journalists, interference in the activities of trade unions, the non-implementation of part of judicial reforms, and political pressure on civil society.

Indefinite wartime restrictions are mentioned separately, described as unchanged and disproportionate to the current situation.

Ariev also noted that the Polish right had "pushed through" an amendment regarding the activities of the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army), although in a softer form.

At the same time, the European Parliament supported further assistance to Ukraine and the process of European integration.

As a reminder, earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said that Ukraine expects the negotiation clusters on its path to EU membership to be opened as soon as possible.

Read more: At EU summit, clause on Ukraine’s rapid accession, proposed by Hungary, was removed