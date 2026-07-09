EU may ease entry ban for Russian war veterans, - media

The European Union has ruled out a broader ban and may restrict entry only to combatants, while providing for additional exceptions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Euronews.

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The ban is planned to apply only to short-term visas and to individuals who have directly participated in hostilities in Ukraine since February 2022. The European Commission’s initial plan was much broader and covered all individuals associated with the Russian military, including administrative and logistical personnel.

The first version proposed that every applicant be presumed to have been involved in hostilities in Ukraine unless they proved otherwise. The new version does not include this provision.

In the revised version, the list of exceptions has been expanded. Initially, exceptions were intended for those who could prove they were dissidents or defectors from the Russian Armed Forces. Now, entry or transit will also be permitted for humanitarian reasons, in the interest of the state, or in accordance with international obligations. In such cases, the visa will be valid only within the territory of the EU country that issued it.

EU ambassadors are set to discuss the proposal on Wednesday, July 15, with the aim of adopting the 21st package of sanctions by mid-July.

What happened before that?

France and Italy are concerned about the EU's new sanctions proposals against Russia, particularly the travel ban on former military personnel and changes to oil policy.

Read more: IOC’s decision on Russia runs counter to logic behind sanctions, - Vlasiuk