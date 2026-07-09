Near Komyshuvakha, Russian drone struck mobile "Ukrposhta" branch
Russian forces attacked a mobile "Ukrposhta" branch near Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk region with a drone.
As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a Telegram post by the company’s CEO, Ihor Smilianskyi.
Drone hit mobile branch
According to Smilianskyi, the employees were not injured during the attack thanks to the timely activation of detectors.
"Fortunately, thanks to the timely activation of detectors, our employees were not injured. And this is the most important thing," he said.
Earlier, we reported that a Russian drone attacked a postal vehicle in Sumy region, injuring two people.
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