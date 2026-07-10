Russian drones attacked city of Valky in Kharkiv region, 50-year-old woman was killed, - RMA

Russian drones attacked the city of Valky in the Kharkiv region, killing a 50-year-old woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The strike on the city and the aftermath of the attack

According to him, a 23-year-old woman was also wounded in the shelling and was hospitalized. Two other people—a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy—suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel treated them on the spot.

The attack caused a fire. Five private homes and two outbuildings were damaged.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier, there were reports of a Russian drone attack on a commercial facility in the Kharkiv region: three people were injured, and stores and a post office were damaged.

Read more: MP from Kharkiv region ’stashed’ community equipment at his mother-in-law’s house, worth 14.5 million hryvnias