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News UAV attack on Kharkiv region
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Russian drones attacked city of Valky in Kharkiv region, 50-year-old woman was killed, - RMA

Attack on the city of Valky in the Kharkiv region

Russian drones attacked the city of Valky in the Kharkiv region, killing a 50-year-old woman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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The strike on the city and the aftermath of the attack

According to him, a 23-year-old woman was also wounded in the shelling and was hospitalized. Two other people—a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy—suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel treated them on the spot.

The attack caused a fire. Five private homes and two outbuildings were damaged.

All emergency services are on the scene.

Earlier, there were reports of a Russian drone attack on a commercial facility in the Kharkiv region: three people were injured, and stores and a post office were damaged.

Read more: MP from Kharkiv region ’stashed’ community equipment at his mother-in-law’s house, worth 14.5 million hryvnias

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attack (899) victim (144) Kharkiv region (1802) Bohodukhivskyy district (148) Valky (3)
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