Russian drones attacked city of Valky in Kharkiv region, 50-year-old woman was killed, - RMA
Russian drones attacked the city of Valky in the Kharkiv region, killing a 50-year-old woman.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
The strike on the city and the aftermath of the attack
According to him, a 23-year-old woman was also wounded in the shelling and was hospitalized. Two other people—a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old boy—suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel treated them on the spot.
The attack caused a fire. Five private homes and two outbuildings were damaged.
All emergency services are on the scene.
Earlier, there were reports of a Russian drone attack on a commercial facility in the Kharkiv region: three people were injured, and stores and a post office were damaged.
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