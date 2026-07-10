Supreme Court denied Poroshenko’s request to lift sanctions imposed against him

The Administrative Court of Cassation, a division of the Supreme Court, denied fifth president Petro Poroshenko’s request to overturn the sanctions imposed against him by the National Security and Defense Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The court has decided to grant the administrative claim filed by Petro Poroshenko against Ukrainian President Zelenskyy ... regarding the declaration of unlawfulness and the repeal of the decree in the part concerning the denial," the panel of judges noted.

The decision takes effect after the deadline for filing an appeal has expired.

Read more: Poroshenko is preparing draft law on personal responsibility of NSDC members: damages for unlawful sanctions will not be compensated from budget

What preceded it?

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Later, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on Poroshenko, Zhevaho, Kolomoisky, Boholiubov and Medvedchuk.

A panel of judges from the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court is considering Poroshenko’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential decree imposing sanctions.

Attorney Illia Novikov previously stated that some of the documents related to the sanctions had been falsified.

During the closed portion of the court hearing, government officials also stated that the sanctions against Poroshenko were imposed for disciplinary purposes.

Read more: Since 2021, we have been receiving "loud headlines" about sanctions, but in fact, defendants easily circumvent these restrictions - Bihus.Info. VIDEO