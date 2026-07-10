Occupiers advance near Bochkove in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have made advances in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Bochkove," the report said.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that the invaders had advanced in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Zatyshok in the Donetsk region.
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