Occupiers advance near Bochkove in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have made advances in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The enemy has advanced near Bochkove," the report said.

See more: Over June, Russian troops occupied 84 sq. km of Ukrainian territory – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the invaders had advanced in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Zatyshok in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Russian activity in Sumy region has decreased, except in Yunakivka community – SBGS