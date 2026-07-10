Zelenskyy to attend Coalition of Willing meeting in Paris on 13 July, Le Monde reports

On Monday, 13 July, France will host a Coalition of the Willing summit attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 25 heads of government.

Le Monde reported this, citing a statement from the Élysée Palace press service, Censor.NET informs.

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New Coalition of the Willing meeting

The French presidential administration said the meeting was intended to "achieve a ceasefire and resume peace negotiations in Russia’s war against Ukraine."

"The meeting will take place at a moment of very strong transatlantic rapprochement and unity, as well as amid favourable momentum for Kyiv," the Élysée Palace said.

The Coalition of the Willing currently comprises 35 countries. Moldova and North Macedonia will also join Monday’s summit.

Read more: "I am sceptical about peace in Ukraine in short term," Macron

Background

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days. Paris is also due to host another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in July.

Read more: Ukraine has agreed to multi-level plan to ensure ceasefire, - FT