Armed Forces to establish Long-Range Effects Command against Russia and Joint Rapid Reaction Forces, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees establishing a Ukrainian Armed Forces Long-Range Effects Command against Russia and the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces. The latter will be commanded by Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn.

The head of state announced this, Censor.NET informs.

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More about the new command

According to Zelenskyy, the Command must "concentrate 100% of the available resources in order to reduce Russia’s war-making potential even more significantly."

"Today, I signed a decree establishing a special command within the Armed Forces — a command for long-range, effectively global effects on Russia for this war. The commander in this area will be strong and certainly highly experienced," he said.

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Establishment of Joint Rapid Reaction Forces

"This must be a new component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, combining the combat capabilities of assault troops, the necessary unmanned component, the necessary artillery component and other assets for the fastest possible response on the frontline. It must be a modern and technologically advanced assault component," the president said.

He announced that he had appointed Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn, commander of the 8th Air Assault Corps, to lead the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces.

"He is capable of ensuring the further development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s capabilities in this area," Zelenskyy added.

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