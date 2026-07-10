Trump sees Ukraine as one of winners – Senator Graham

US President Donald Trump has been impressed by Ukraine’s ability to turn the tide on the battlefield and effectively fight a much stronger adversary using technologies it has developed itself.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this during a visit to Kyiv, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

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"Trump sees Ukraine as one of the winners"

"I think President Trump likes winners. And he sees Ukraine as one of the winners... What President Trump has seen in Ukraine has made a strong impression on him... Ukraine is putting Russia under tremendous pressure," the US senator said.

At the same time, Graham noted that the war could not be won solely by military means and urged the world to stop filling Russia’s coffers by purchasing Russian energy.

"I hope to end this war diplomatically. And the more leverage we have over Putin, the better... If we enhance Ukraine’s combat capabilities by providing it with technology while making it clear to the world that it must help President Trump end this war by stopping purchases of cheap Russian oil and gas, that will be a winning combination," the senator said.

He noted that this time he was leaving Kyiv "more optimistic than ever."

"I now see a path to peace that I did not see a year ago. I think the past year has marked a turning point on the battlefield—the situation is moving in the right direction. I hope that President Trump, with additional tools at his disposal (provided for in the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill—ed.), will be able to persuade countries that have been part of the problem to become part of the solution," Graham added.

Read more: Trump on Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia: It’s escalation that can help lead to end of war

Background

As a reminder, Senator Lindsey Graham has made his tenth visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

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