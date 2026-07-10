Zelenskyy and US Senator Graham discuss sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s air defence needs. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This was the senator’s tenth visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Pressure on Russia

"I am grateful to Lindsey for honouring our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will eventually work. Right now, it is important to reinforce our long-range sanctions pressure on Russia with new sanctions measures from our partners. Lindsey briefed me on Congress’s work on the relevant bill," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine’s drones reach Siberia. No oil refinery in Russia is now beyond our reach – Zelenskyy

Air defence needs

The two also discussed Ukraine’s urgent air defence needs. Zelenskyy recalled that during the NATO summit in Ankara, he and the US President reached political agreements on licences to produce Patriot systems in Ukraine.

"It is very important that the teams now implement all of this. I thank the United States, the President and Congress for the consistent bipartisan support in both chambers," the president added.

Read more: Ukraine to receive PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from US in coming days, Zelenskyy says