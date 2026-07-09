Ukraine to receive PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from US in coming days, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine will soon receive a package of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems from the United States.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the aid

According to him, in addition to the assistance package from the United States, Kyiv has agreed on additional PAC-3 missiles with European partners, "but there are no dates yet."

"I believe this was a productive summit for Ukraine. In the coming days, we will receive a package from the United States of America, and I also had separate agreements with the Europeans. There are no dates there yet, but there will be additional PAC-3 missiles," the president said.

Read more: Production and maintenance of Patriot missiles: Poland to cooperate with Ukraine – Kosiniak-Kamysz

Missile production

Regarding the production of missiles for Patriot systems, the issue has been resolved "politically" with US President Trump, Zelenskyy said.

The president added that it is now important for technical teams and government representatives to "start working on this without delay, obtain the license as quickly as possible and begin production in Ukraine."

Watch more: Ukraine will soon receive new batch of missiles for Patriot system, but this is not enough, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO