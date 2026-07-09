Production and maintenance of Patriot missiles: Poland to cooperate with Ukraine – Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland is one of the countries where PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems will be produced and maintained, and it will also cooperate with Ukraine in this area.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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He recalled that Poland had signed an agreement with the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden to establish a maintenance center in Europe for PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on granting Ukraine a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Poland would play an important role in this process.

"Today, no transfer of equipment to Ukraine takes place without Poland’s involvement," he stressed.

Read more: Polish government has secretly supplied Ukraine with Patriot missiles, - Deputy Marshal of Sejm Bosak

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland is part of a group of four NATO countries — together with Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands — that received the status at the Alliance summit in Ankara of countries to which technology related to the production and maintenance of missiles for Patriot systems may be transferred.

"Poland is one of the countries designated by the United States as a place where the production and maintenance of these missiles should take place, so in this area we will also cooperate with Ukraine," the Polish minister stressed.

Missile production in Ukraine

According to him, launching production of these missiles in Ukraine is a complex and lengthy process that will take many weeks.

Watch more: Ukraine will soon receive new batch of missiles for Patriot system, but this is not enough, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"Today, missiles for Patriot systems are produced only in the United States, and in volumes that do not even meet the needs of the United States itself. Therefore, this process must be accelerated. We are determined, and Poland is ready to immediately begin maintenance and further steps," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

MiG-29s in exchange for Ukrainian drone production technologies

In addition, he said talks are ongoing on the possible transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian drone production technologies. According to him, the Ukrainians first agreed, then hesitated, and have now returned to negotiations.

"I hope this proposal will have a positive outcome," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Nawrocki met on sidelines of NATO summit: It is important for countries to maintain mutual understanding

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