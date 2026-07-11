Russia has suspended shipping through Don-Azov Canal following attack on vessels, - Reuters

Following the attack on Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, the Russian authorities have suspended shipping through the Don-Azov Canal.

According to Censor.NET,Reuters reports this, citing three sources in the grain export sector.

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Further details

As noted, the Don-Azov Canal is a navigable waterway connecting the River Don with the Sea of Azov. According to market analysts, up to a quarter of Russian wheat exports – Russia being the world’s largest exporter of wheat – pass through the Sea of Azov.

One of Reuters’ sources said that Russian border guards had informed shipping companies that they would no longer be accepting applications to pass through the Kerch Strait, which connects the Azov and Black Seas.

"All applications to pass through the Kerch Strait, which connects the Azov and Black Seas, will not be accepted from 18:10 local time on Friday," the statement said.

What led up to this?

On 9 July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces reported that a total of 35 vessels belonging to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ had been struck over a four-day period.

Subsequently, a satellite captured images of the damaged Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.

On the morning of 11 July, the governor of the Rostov Region complained of a drone attack on four vessels in Taganrog Bay: among them was a methanol tanker

Read more: Governor of Rostov region complained about drone attack on four vessels in Taganrog Bay: among them methanol tanker