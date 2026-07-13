EU may expand its sanctions list against Russia to include 250 individuals and companies, but 21st package has not yet been agreed upon, - Kallas

European Union countries have not yet reached a final agreement on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but as early as Monday they may expand the current sanctions list to include another 250 individuals and entities.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas made this statement ahead of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

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"We are hoping ​that we get 250 listings agreed .. this ​is the biggest number of listings we have done so far," she emphasized.

At the same time, Kallas noted that there are still unresolved issues among EU member states regarding the 21st sanctions package.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries had yet to reach ​a decision ​on ⁠a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian ​liquefied natural gas.

"So I'm looking ​to ⁠see whether we are serious enough. We cannot put economic interests above security ⁠interests ... ​that is a very ​dangerous trend," he told reporters.

What preceded it?

Read more: New EU sanctions: France and Italy against tough restrictions on Russia, - Bloomberg