EU may expand its sanctions list against Russia to include 250 individuals and companies, but 21st package has not yet been agreed upon, - Kallas
European Union countries have not yet reached a final agreement on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but as early as Monday they may expand the current sanctions list to include another 250 individuals and entities.
According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas made this statement ahead of the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.
"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed .. this is the biggest number of listings we have done so far," she emphasized.
At the same time, Kallas noted that there are still unresolved issues among EU member states regarding the 21st sanctions package.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said EU countries had yet to reach a decision on a proposed maritime services ban and tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas.
"So I'm looking to see whether we are serious enough. We cannot put economic interests above security interests ... that is a very dangerous trend," he told reporters.
What preceded it?
- France and Italy are concerned about the EU’s new proposed sanctions against Russia, particularly the travel ban on former military personnel and changes to oil policy.
- According to media reports, the EU may ease the travel ban on Russian war participants.
- Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, and Vagit Alekperov, founder of the Russian oil company "Lukoil", have been excluded from the draft of the EU’s new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password