Ukrainian Defence Forces have attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation

On the night of 14 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out another strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media and OSINT sources.

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According to sources, the attack took place in the village of Afipsky. Several powerful explosions were heard on the refinery’s premises, after which a fire broke out.

Eyewitnesses have released videos showing the fire on the refinery’s premises. Details of the extent of the damage are currently being clarified.

This is not the first attack on the Afipsky oil refinery. Due to its importance to Russia’s fuel infrastructure, the facility has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian strikes.

Read more: Ukraine’s drones reach Siberia. No oil refinery in Russia is now beyond our reach – Zelenskyy

Afipsky Oil Refinery: what is known?

The Afipsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest refineries in southern Russia. It is located in the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Krai, approximately 20 km from Krasnodar.

The plant’s design capacity is around 6.25 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces motor petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, sulphur and other petroleum products.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery supplies fuel to southern Russia and the Black Sea region. According to Ukrainian estimates, its products are also used to support the Russian Federation’s military logistics, which is why the facility is considered a key military-economic target.

Timeline of attacks on the refinery

The Afipsky oil refinery is one of the Russian refineries most frequently targeted by Ukrainian drones.

31 May 2023 – the first confirmed drone attack on the facility. A fire broke out on the refinery premises, and one of the oil distillation units was damaged. This was one of the first successful strikes on a major Russian oil refinery during the full-scale war.

9 February 2024 – drones attacked the Afipsky refinery again. The Russian authorities claimed to have shot down the drones, but local residents reported explosions.

2 May 2024 – another attack by Ukrainian UAVs. The Russian side reported a fire following the fall of drone debris.

2025 – the facility suffered a series of strikes. According to publicly available data, hits and fires were recorded in August, September, November and December. This indicates systematic targeting of the facility.

14 March 2026 – one of the most successful attacks. According to Ukrainian and OSINT sources, the AT-22/4 primary oil refining unit – a key technological node on which the main production process depends – was damaged.

11 June 2026 – Ukrainian drones attacked the refinery again. A large-scale fire broke out on the refinery’s premises. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Afipsky Refinery had been hit.

14 July 2026 – The Afipsky Refinery was once again targeted by Ukrainian long-range strikes. Local authorities reported a drone attack and a fire on the refinery’s premises. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Afipsky refinery has been attacked at least eight times. Taking into account repeated strikes in 2025, it is included in the list of Russian oil refineries that are regularly targeted by Ukrainian long-range weapons.

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