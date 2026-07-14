Russia has once again attacked railway infrastructure: drone struck locomotive

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone struck the locomotive of a freight train. Thanks to the evacuation of the locomotive crew, there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

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It is reported that at the time of the attack, the train had been stopped in advance and the locomotive crew had been evacuated. Thanks to these measures, no one was injured.

As a result of the attack, the locomotive was damaged and the overhead contact line on that section of track was de-energized. All relevant services are working at the scene.

"Russia is systematically attacking the Ukrainian railway system in an attempt to disrupt critical transportation infrastructure. Despite this, railway workers are quickly clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and ensuring uninterrupted train service. It was precisely adherence to safety protocols and a timely evacuation that prevented casualties this time," the ministry emphasized.

What led up to this?

On the night of July 6, Russia once again attacked the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region. For safety reasons, train traffic was temporarily restricted on certain sections; alternate routes were used, and schedule changes were made.

See more: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO