Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that the country will no longer be part of the "Coalition of the Willing" that supports Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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Bulgaria, which had participated in previous coalition meetings, did not send a representative to Monday's meeting in Paris.

"We’re not participating in a coalition that insists on continuing financial and military aid to Ukraine. The solution to this conflict is not in prolonging it by military means, but in a strong diplomatic mission that will finally put an end to the escalation." Radev told journalists.

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The publication notes that this move further distances Bulgaria from most European Union member states that support Ukraine.

Radev, an outspoken critic of military aid to Ukraine, has repeatedly rejected accusations that he sides with Russia in the war, stating that he advocates for "pragmatic" relations with the Kremlin.

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