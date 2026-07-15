US will intensify strikes on Iran until Tehran returns to talks, says Trump

Donald Trump stated that the United States has already accomplished the key objectives of its military operation against Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that U.S. strikes will not stop in the coming days; on the contrary, they will be intensified to force Tehran to resume the negotiation process.

He made this statement in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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The main objectives of the operation against Iran have already been achieved

During a press conference, the U.S. president was asked whether airstrikes alone could ensure the achievement of the operation’s key objectives. These included weakening Iran’s military capabilities, ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

"I think they (the objectives of the operation—Ed.) have now been achieved," Trump replied.

According to the U.S. leader, if American troops were to cease combat operations right now, it would take Iran at least 20 years to rebuild its military capabilities.

The U.S. will not stop its strikes unless negotiations with Tehran resume

However, the United States will continue to carry out strikes until the Iranian regime agrees to resume negotiations.

"We will strike them today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, and next week. The condition for stopping the strikes is Tehran's return to the negotiating table," Trump said.

He added that the United States is prepared to intensify its strikes, and that the attacks will become increasingly devastating in the coming days.

What happened before that?

Earlier, media outlets reported that the U.S. launched strikes against more than 100 targets in Iran following a missile attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Among the targets struck were missile and drone launchers, ammunition depots, and communications equipment.

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