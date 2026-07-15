"Buyer’s Cabinet" has opened on Brave1 Market: units can place orders using their own funds, - Ministry of Defense

Drone Industry

The "Purchaser's Cabinet" has gone live on Brave1 Market, the state marketplace for defense technologies, where units can securely order drones, UGVs, EW, and other defense-related products using their own funds.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, this functionality works in a clear and transparent way—just like traditional marketplaces. The system clearly shows who is buying, what exactly they are buying, and in what quantities, and all of this is recorded online.

Why the Buyer’s Cabinet was created

Previously, the only fully functional feature on Brave1 Market was the purchasing cabinet for "e-points," which units receive, for example, for verified targets struck or missions carried out by ground-based robotic systems (UGVs).

At the same time, purchases of software, non-codified products, and ammunition are currently unavailable using "e-points." To purchase something with their own funds, units could find the necessary manufacturers in the Brave1 Market catalog and negotiate with them directly. However, such purchases often left no digital trail, which could create potential risks.

"The launch of the Buyer’s Cabinet bridges this gap—units can now order any goods using their own funds safely within a transparent and secure digital environment," the Ministry of Defense noted.

Read more: DPA makes record purchase of long-range 155-mm shells for front and saves 16% of initial amount – Fedorov

Initial results of the Buyer's Cabinet

It is reported that, as of now, 22 orders totaling 18.9 million UAH have already been successfully processed through the new cabinet using funds from various units.

The buyer's cabinet was created by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster in collaboration with the non-governmental organization "Project 100," which specializes in providing professional training to military authorized persons on proper procurement practices.

"Project 100" is an initiative aimed at enhancing the procurement capabilities of military units within the Defense Forces; it was founded by a group of experts from the Defense Procurement Reform Project and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s Office for Change Support.

Read more: Soldiers have already ordered 240,000 drones for combat points through Brave1 Market, - Fedorov

Що таке Brave1 Market

The Brave1 Market marketplace was created to accelerate the delivery of innovations to the front lines.

What you can buy on Brave1 Market:

UAVs;

UGVs;

Electronic Warfare (EW);

Electronic Reconnaissance (ER);

components;

AI;

software;

ammunition;

tactical equipment;

simulators.

Manufacturers and representatives of military units have personal accounts on the marketplace, which enable them to supply and purchase goods through decentralized procurement procedures.