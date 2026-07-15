In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, teenagers are being recruited to work in industrial enterprises under the guise of summer jobs. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the occupying administration is attempting in this way to make up for staff shortages in the manufacturing sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

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Teenagers are being recruited to work at the factory

According to Kharchenko, minors are being forced to carry out low-skilled work at industrial sites, including the ‘Lugamash’ factory.

Officially, this is presented as an opportunity for summer work, but in reality, children are being used to fill the staff shortages at these businesses.

"The occupying authorities in the Luhansk region are compensating for the lack of skilled workers in industry by exploiting child labour. Minors are being used as a cheap labour force, which is yet another tool of forced assimilation, designed to normalise the occupation regime in the minds of young people. To ensure their families’ survival, parents are forced to send their children to work on the enemy’s infrastructure," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

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