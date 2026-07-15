Ukraine has agreement with Middle East regarding anti-ballistic missiles, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that an agreement has been reached with the Middle East regarding the supply of anti-ballistic missiles. However, the details will not be disclosed until the war in that region has ended.

He made this statement following the "Ukraine–South-Eastern Europe" summit, according to Censor.NET.

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Agreement with the Middle East

"We also have a separate agreement with the Middle East, the details of which we are not disclosing. Why? Because it depends on the likelihood of a complete end to the war in the Middle East. We hope (for an end to the war – ed.) not primarily because of the missiles, but because we wish the countries of the Middle East and their people peace; however, this is, of course, also linked to our country’s anti-ballistic defence," said the head of state.

As a reminder:

On 13 July, Ukraine and nine other European countries officially announced the launch of an anti-ballistic coalition.

Read more: Ukraine and nine other European countries have officially formed Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition