"Abandoning prospect of Ukraine’s membership of European Union would be betrayal of Ukrainian people," - Merz

Every effort must be made to bring Russia’s war against Ukraine to an end, but this must not close the door on Ukraine’s prospects of membership of the European Union.

This was stated by the German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a press conference in Berlin, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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The possibility must remain open

"We must keep this prospect of Ukraine moving towards Europe open. Otherwise, we would truly be deceiving the Ukrainian people," said Merz.

As for whether the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to the EU could be linked to future peace talks with Russia – which would effectively give Moscow an indirect right of veto – he emphasised: "No, that impression is incorrect."

The German Chancellor noted that Ukraine has the right to determine its own foreign policy orientation and membership of alliances.

Furthermore, Merz emphasised that international partners must do everything possible to bring Russia’s war against Ukraine to an end, but this should not preclude Ukraine’s prospects of EU membership.

Read more: Ukraine ready to open all clusters in EU accession talks, - European Commission

Associate membership

The Chancellor also explained his previously put forward proposal regarding Ukraine’s "associate membership" of the European Union for the period leading up to full membership.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not reject my proposal. I have spoken to Zelenskyy about this on several occasions. Essentially, there are no differences of opinion," he said.

According to him, it is the very term ‘associated membership’ that may be met with resistance in Ukraine, as it is linked to the Association Agreement proposed to Ukraine in 2013.

He added that the name of this interim arrangement might be different. This refers to Ukraine’s closest possible integration with the EU until the full accession process is completed, specifically involving participation in EU bodies without voting rights. Merz noted that he is proposing a similar approach not only for Ukraine, but also for Moldova and the Western Balkan states, to which the EU has already granted the prospect of accession.

"There are two options. Either we renege on this promise and say it’s impossible – which, in my view, would be the worst possible decision for everyone. Or we say: this will take time, the processes are complex, but we will move forward step by step," the Chancellor explained.

He also warned that failing to deliver on promises regarding enlargement would not only undermine trust in the European Union, but also weaken its geostrategic position: "If we lose that trust, we will lose more than just our own credibility. Then we will lose these countries. And that would be, in a geostrategic sense, the worst thing that could happen to us, as Europeans."