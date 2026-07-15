Second cluster in Ukraine’s EU membership talks ready to be opened – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the second negotiating cluster in Ukraine’s accession talks with the European Union, "Internal Market," is ready to be opened.

She made the statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Readiness for integration and role of reforms

Von der Leyen said that the opening of negotiating clusters for Ukraine’s EU membership would continue in line with the reforms that Kyiv must implement for the clusters to be opened.

"You are preparing for the future as a member state of the European Union. What you are doing today is already shaping the EU’s future and setting geopolitical benchmarks. This cluster is of paramount importance for external relations. Ukraine is already truly operating as a future member of the European Union, and we are proud of that," the European Commission president said.

Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the second cluster, "Internal Market," was ready to be opened. According to her, Ukraine has already done a great deal to adapt to the EU internal market under the Free Trade Agreement and through reforms implemented for the Ukraine Facility programme.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed European integration, possible timeframe for signing Drone Deal, and energy. VIDEO

What does the Internal Market cluster cover?

The second cluster in the EU accession negotiations, "Internal Market," covers the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour, as well as the protection of intellectual property rights.

Read more: Poland will "fight for its interests" during negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU