Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed European integration, possible timeframe for signing Drone Deal, and energy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during which the parties discussed, in particular, Ukraine’s European integration.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Opening of negotiation clusters

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of opening the remaining negotiating clusters in the near future and noted that momentum on this path must not be lost.

Drone Deal

"Our teams are now actively working on the Drone Deal, and today we discussed the next steps and possible timeframe for signing it," the President said.

The parties also coordinated their positions on upcoming international events. Zelenskyy said that many important events lie ahead, both abroad and in Ukraine.

Read more: Denmark becomes ninth country to join Drone Deal – Zelenskyy

Energy support

In addition, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed in detail the energy area and preparations for winter.

"Everyone is interested in ending this war before winter, but regardless of how events develop, we must be ready to protect our people and ensure Ukraine’s resilience. I am grateful for the energy support and for the fact that all previous agreements are being implemented. There are also new ideas. We are working together on the energy security of all Europe.

Thank you, Ursula, for your support, leadership, and readiness to help Ukraine," the President added.

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