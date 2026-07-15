Ukrainian Ambassador expects search operation in Laskiv to begin as early as August

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, has stated that the search for the remains of Ukrainians who died in 1944 in the village of Lasków could begin as early as August.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a story by the Polish media outlet RMF 24.

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The search in Laskiv: what is known so far

Bodnar noted that last year the Ukrainian side submitted three applications to the Institute of National Remembrance in Poland regarding the search for Ukrainian civilians who had died.

"One of them has already received funding; all that remains is for us to obtain approval from the Provincial Conservator of Monuments. We hope to be able to start the initial work in the village of Laskiv in August," he said.

According to him, the Institute of National Remembrance in Poland has already responded to this matter.

The ministry clarified that procedural support had been provided specifically in relation to Laskiv. As regards Sagryna and Peremyshl, the Ukrainian side was asked to supplement their applications; however, no new documents have been received as yet.

Read more: In Poland, Polish man assaulted another Polish man after mistaking him for Ukrainian: victim suffered broken nose and jaw, - RMF

Previous work and other statements

Last year, similar search operations were carried out in Yurechkiv, in the Podkarpattia region. Their aim was to locate the probable burial site of fighters from the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who were killed on 4 March 1947.

These efforts failed to locate the grave in question, nor were any signs of burials found.

Oleksandr Alferov, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, had previously expressed the hope that the search for the remains of Ukrainians who died in Sahryn and Laskiv could begin as early as this year.

In his address marking the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volhynia Tragedy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasised the importance of solidarity based on truth, remembrance and hope, and stressed that remembrance must not be used as a tool for hatred.

During events in Volhynia to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Volhynia tragedy, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated the need to build Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation on the basis of truth, remembrance and forgiveness.