Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 15 July – Air Force (updated)

The movement of Russian attack drones was detected in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of 15 July.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy targets

At 7:09 p.m. – A UAV in the north of the Kyiv region, near the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, heading west. A jet-powered UAV heading towards Kremenchuk.

At 7:17 p.m. – Chernihiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Kozelets.

At 7:22 p.m. – Chernihiv region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Desna. A jet-powered UAV heading towards Cherkasy.

At 7:28 p.m. – A UAV near the Kyiv Reservoir, heading towards Kyiv.

At 7:38 p.m. – The Air Force reported a missile threat to southern Ukraine. The use of Kh-22 missiles was possible.

At 7:43 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV moving from the Kyiv region towards the Zhytomyr region.

Updated information

At 7:52 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV moving from the Zhytomyr region towards the Vinnytsia region.

At 7:55 p.m. – Kh-22 missile launches were detected from the Black Sea towards the southern regions.

At 7:57 p.m. – Several groups of Kh-22 missiles heading towards Odesa and Chornomorske. Another missile heading towards the Kherson region.

At 7:58 p.m. – A missile heading towards Odesa and Pivdenne.

At 8:00 p.m. – A missile flying through the Kherson region towards Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

At 8:13 p.m. – Chernihiv region: jet-powered UAVs heading towards Nizhyn.

At 8:21 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV in the southern part of the Kirovohrad region. A jet-powered UAV heading towards Cherkasy.

At 8:50 p.m. – Kyiv region: a jet-powered UAV flying past Rzhyshchiv towards Kyiv and Boryspil.

At 8:57 p.m. – Chernihiv region: UAVs heading towards Slavutych and Korop.

Updated information

At 9:07 p.m. – Enemy reconnaissance UAVs near the coast of the Odesa region. Air defence assets have been deployed to shoot them down.

At 9:21 p.m. – KABs heading towards the northern part of the Sumy region.

At 9:45 p.m. – A UAV heading towards Kharkiv.

Updated information

At 10:25 p.m. — KABs heading towards Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Stay in safe places!

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