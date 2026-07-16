Koretskyi names top priorities as prime minister: fully supplying Defence Forces, scaling up defence industry, preparing for winter
Serhii Koretskyi has announced that he is taking up his duties as prime minister with clearly defined priorities.
He wrote this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
Supplying the Defence Forces
According to Koretskyi, the main task is to fully supply Ukraine’s Defence Forces and scale up the Ukrainian defence-industrial complex.
"We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian warriors have sufficient capabilities and assets for every long-range operation, every precision strike and the defence of frontline positions: drones of all types, unmanned ground vehicles, modern equipment and weapons," he assured.
The state’s social obligations
"At the same time, we are preparing the country for winter and supporting Ukrainian citizens and businesses. Our duty is to fulfil all the state’s social obligations by ensuring the timely payment of pensions and social benefits, as well as funding key public services," the prime minister noted.
Particular attention is being paid to frontline communities that live under Russian shelling every day.
International cooperation
He named strengthening cooperation with international partners, attracting additional resources, and using international assistance as efficiently as possible as another priority.
"Our strategic course remains unchanged: Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union. We are getting to work," he added.
Background
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new prime minister.
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