Koretskyi names top priorities as prime minister: fully supplying Defence Forces, scaling up defence industry, preparing for winter

Serhii Koretskyi has announced that he is taking up his duties as prime minister with clearly defined priorities.

He wrote this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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Supplying the Defence Forces

According to Koretskyi, the main task is to fully supply Ukraine’s Defence Forces and scale up the Ukrainian defence-industrial complex.

"We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian warriors have sufficient capabilities and assets for every long-range operation, every precision strike and the defence of frontline positions: drones of all types, unmanned ground vehicles, modern equipment and weapons," he assured.

The state’s social obligations

"At the same time, we are preparing the country for winter and supporting Ukrainian citizens and businesses. Our duty is to fulfil all the state’s social obligations by ensuring the timely payment of pensions and social benefits, as well as funding key public services," the prime minister noted.

Watch more: New Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be selected based on performance of commanders on front line, – Fedorov. VIDEO

Particular attention is being paid to frontline communities that live under Russian shelling every day.

International cooperation

He named strengthening cooperation with international partners, attracting additional resources, and using international assistance as efficiently as possible as another priority.

"Our strategic course remains unchanged: Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union. We are getting to work," he added.

See more: "Eurosolidarity" has called on Koretskyi to reinstate Fedorov in government

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