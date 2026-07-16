"Nobody" is responsible for air defence in Sumy region – Fedorov

There is currently no single authority responsible for protecting Sumy region from Russian air attacks and organising its air defence.

Mykhailo Fedorov said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, despite the presence of several military groupings, there is no structure bearing full responsibility for the security of Sumy and the region.

"There is the North Grouping of Forces, the Sumy Tactical Group and the Kursk Grouping of Forces, but when it comes to defending the city of Sumy and the entire region (so that someone can say they are responsible and have everything under operational control), nobody is responsible," he stated.

Call to accelerate delivery of Gripen jets

Fedorov also recounted an incident when he arrived at a building destroyed by a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB). There, he met a man who had lost his wife and daughter.

According to Fedorov, the man did not ask for help for himself and only urged him to "push through" the transfer of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, which could more effectively destroy Russian Su-34 aircraft carrying KABs.

Watch more: Fedorov to MPs: Where’s your backbone to say what the real problem is?. VIDEO

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