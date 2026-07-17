Yermak met with Syrskyi following Fedorov’s resignation, - media

Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, visited the command post of Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in one of the frontline regions on the evening of 16 July.

This was reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, citing sources within the military and law enforcement agencies, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known about the meeting?

According to the publication, the visit took place around two hours ago. No further details regarding its purpose or outcome have been provided at this stage.

It is noted that the meeting took place against the backdrop of the resignation of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the public conflict between the former head of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander-in-Chief.

"Ukrainska Pravda" sought comment from Andrii Yermak and also sent an official enquiry to Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Watch more: Issue of mobilisation cannot be resolved without addressing systemic problems within armed forces, – Fedorov. VIDEO

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with acting as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Hackers claim they discovered correspondence between Russian journalist Sobchak and Yermak in March 2022