Kostiantynivka is almost cut off, Russia is launching daily KAB strikes on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka, - Diachenko, head of regional police communications department

Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka are subjected to KAB and drone strikes almost daily, and it has become impossible to evacuate civilians from Kostiantynivka by vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Diachenko, head of the communications department for the Donetsk Regional Police, spoke about this on the project "Ukrainian Focus: Morning" on Slawa.TV and "Espreso."

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"Drones are striking vehicles, including civilian cars. It doesn’t matter to the Russians where they strike—they’ve just been firing away since early this morning. Last night, a kindergarten was destroyed in Kramatorsk. The essence of the Russians’ actions is to destroy, ruin, and kill everything," he emphasized.

It is impossible to reach Kostiantynivka by vehicle

According to Diachenko, due to the security situation, it is currently impossible to reach Kostiantynivka by vehicle. It is also impossible to organize the evacuation of civilians by car.

"It’s impossible to get there by public transportation, just as it’s impossible to evacuate civilians. The only option is for people to leave on foot on their own," he noted.

Druzhkivka has no electricity, gas, or stable communication

The police representative also reported a sharp deterioration of the situation in Druzhkivka, where Russian troops have recently significantly intensified their shelling.

According to him, the city has no electricity or gas, and there are serious communication problems.

"There is no electricity or gas in Druzhkivka—in fact, there is nothing. Communication is very poor," said Diachenko.

Kramatorsk and Sloviansk continue to function despite the shelling

At the same time, according to Diachenko, in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, despite constant Russian attacks, local authorities continue to ensure the cities’ basic functioning.

Public utilities are promptly clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and restoring damaged infrastructure.

Watch more: Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: seven injured, post office and café damaged. VIDEO