Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: seven injured, post office and café damaged. VIDEO

Russian troops carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk, dropping three UMPB D-30 SN high-explosive bombs. Seven people were injured, and a post office, a café and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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"Today at 10:00, the Russians dropped three ‘UMPB D-30 SN’ bombs on the city," the statement reads.

Injuries in Kramatorsk

Three women aged between 40 and 65 and four men aged between 19 and 47 were injured.

See more: Russia dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk: two civilians killed. PHOTOS

Damage

A post office, a café and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

See more: Kramatorsk, Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia under attack by Russian Federation: one person killed, power sector workers among the injured. PHOTO