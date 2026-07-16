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Russia dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: seven injured, post office and café damaged. VIDEO
Russian troops carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk, dropping three UMPB D-30 SN high-explosive bombs. Seven people were injured, and a post office, a café and two civilian vehicles were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
"Today at 10:00, the Russians dropped three ‘UMPB D-30 SN’ bombs on the city," the statement reads.
Injuries in Kramatorsk
Three women aged between 40 and 65 and four men aged between 19 and 47 were injured.
Damage
A post office, a café and two civilian vehicles were damaged.
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