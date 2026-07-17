Russia has intensified attacks with FPV drones in the Kramatorsk direction, - 56th SMIB

Russian troops are attempting to seize the initiative in the Kramatorsk sector, actively deploying FPV drones connected via fiber-optic cables, which are immune to Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

According to Censor.NET, Olha Kosenko, spokesperson for the 56th Mariupol Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, made this statement on the "We Are Ukraine" television channel.

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According to her, the main target of Russian FPV drones is the Ukrainian military’s logistics routes.

At the same time, the occupiers are primarily using artillery against Ukrainian infantry positions because, according to her, the Russian army is not currently experiencing a shortage of long-range ammunition.

Ukrainian drones are holding the enemy at bay

The spokesperson emphasized that Ukrainian drone operators are also actively working in this area, using FPV drones, strike drones, and interceptor drones.

According to Kosenko, it is precisely the effective work of the interceptor drone crews that is largely preventing the Russians from carrying out their plans and helping to hold the Kramatorsk sector.

"The fact that Kramatorsk continues to hold out and is not under as much attack as the enemy would like is largely thanks to the work of the interceptor pilots," she noted.

Read more: Kostiantynivka is almost cut off, Russia is launching daily KAB strikes on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka, - Diachenko, head of regional police communications department