Russia has not abandoned plans to create "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine – Syrskyi

The enemy has not abandoned its intention to seize Ukrainian territories and create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET informs.

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Russia preparing for offensive operations

"Despite significant losses, it is ramping up weapons production, preparing for further offensive operations across a broad front, searching for weak points in our defences and attempting to infiltrate the spaces between our positions," Syrskyi said.

According to him, under such conditions, fortification works, engineering obstacles and counter-drone protection are among the key components of modern defence. Combined with effective fire strikes and the professional actions of Ukrainian troops, they ensure the resilience of defensive lines, reduce the enemy's offensive potential and help preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

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Construction of fortifications

In the first half of 2026, we succeeded in establishing planned and systematic work on the engineering development of layered defences, the expansion of counter-drone protection and the preparation of settlements for defence.

Syrskyi said that during another working meeting on fortifications, he heard reports from the commander of the Joint Forces Task Force, the commanders of troop (groupings), the head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service, the heads of regional military administrations and other responsible officials on the pace and quality of the engineering development of defensive lines, the installation of counter-drone protection and the readiness of settlements for defence.

The participants conducted a detailed analysis of problematic issues and identified specific solutions and priority tasks.

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"Our task remains unchanged: to prevent the enemy from implementing its plans of conquest, retain the initiative in defence and stabilise the front. A significant amount of work still lies ahead, and it must be completed on time and to a high standard. The resilience of our defences, the effectiveness of combat operations and, most importantly, the lives of Ukrainian troops directly depend on this," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasised.

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