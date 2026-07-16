Zelenskyy on conflict between Fedorov and Syrskyi: They will not sit down together without me

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the conflict between Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Mykhailo Fedorov.

He spoke about this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

He noted that he respects both Syrskyi and Fedorov.

"I know their strengths and their weaknesses, and I very much want them to make Ukraine stronger. But things are as they are. In a situation like this, your choice is either one side or the other. Because they will not sit down together without me," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that this was a problem not only for the Commander-in-Chief and the defence minister but also for him.

Watch more: Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO

According to the president, the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence must work "on their own, every day and continuously" rather than relying solely on the president.

"They must resolve certain matters at their level. I will, of course, demonstrate the sequence of my actions. I am simply making it clear that if the parties cannot resolve the issue, I will have to resolve it," he added.

Read more: Syrskyi thanks Fedorov for his work as defence minister and urges focus on strategy for victory

Background

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov said that Syrskyi and the General Staff had blocked initiatives proposed by the Defence Ministry team.

Read more: Fedorov will remain on my team. His exact role will be announced later, - Zelenskyy