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News Explosions on tankers in Russia
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Further 13 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" have been struck, – Madiar

Attacks on Russian tankers

Unmanned aerial systems struck a further 13 vessels belonging to the enemy’s shadow fleet in the Black and Azov Seas last night.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar), according to Censor.NET.

Details

"13⚓️🔥 vessels of the shadow fleet were taken out on 18 July by the SBS ‘Birds’ in the Black and Azov Seas: 8 dry cargo ships, 1 tanker, 1 gas tanker, 1 tugboat, and 2 floating cranes," he specified. 

Read more: Russia is transferring Rubicon units from front to protect shadow fleet, - USF

According to him, during the "MoLoChKa" SBS operation from 6 to 18 July, USF "Birds" struck 172 vessels belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet:

Objectives of the operation

"The objective remains unchanged: to halt the logistics of oil, fuel, and cargo bypassing sanctions.
We will turn every self-propelled vessel into a barge drifting aimlessly at sea, blind and deaf; it is not our aim to pollute the waters with oil slicks, so there will be no holes punched in the hulls," explained the USF commander.

Watch more: 12 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" were struck in Black Sea overnight, – Madyar. VIDEO

Author: 

Sea of Azov (168) The Black Sea (403) tanker (107) Robert Brovdi Madyar (115)
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