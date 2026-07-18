6 976 132
Brigade commanders were ordered to record videos in support of Syrskyi, – Sternenko
Commanders of the Defence Forces’ brigades have been ordered to record videos expressing their support for Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
This was reported by volunteer and former adviser to the Minister of Defence Serhii Sternenko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Brigade commanders have been ordered to record videos in support of Syrskyi. Soldiers who oppose this are being repressed. Yesterday, a soldier from Skelya posted something against him, then disappeared, and his account was deleted. Why do this? Why escalate the situation?" notes Sternenko.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with acting as head of the Ministry of Defence.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password