Brigade commanders were ordered to record videos in support of Syrskyi, – Sternenko

Commanders of the Defence Forces’ brigades have been ordered to record videos expressing their support for Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

This was reported by volunteer and former adviser to the Minister of Defence Serhii Sternenko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"Brigade commanders have been ordered to record videos in support of Syrskyi. Soldiers who oppose this are being repressed. Yesterday, a soldier from Skelya posted something against him, then disappeared, and his account was deleted. Why do this? Why escalate the situation?" notes Sternenko.

Watch more: Russian propagandists celebrate Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister: "It is plus for us if such proactive person is kicked out". VIDEO









The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with acting as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Watch more: Russian propagandists celebrate Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister: "It is plus for us if such proactive person is kicked out". VIDEO