Onistrat, founder of "Dovbush Hornets", has submitted his resignation: he describes his transfer to 17th Corps as retaliation for supporting Fedorov
Andrii Onistrat, a senior officer at the Central Directorate for Innovation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and founder of the ‘Dovbush Hornets’ UAV battalion of the 68th Brigade, has submitted his resignation.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"I have submitted my resignation," he stated.
He also confirmed this information in a comment to the publication "UP".
"This evening, my commander rang and said that a copy of the order had arrived transferring me to the 17th Corps – as a mere paper-pusher!... Well, I am submitting my resignation from the Armed Forces of Ukraine! (…) I think this is thanks to the support of ‘Vyria’. Perhaps because of the posts in support of Fedorov. Or perhaps both. It’s hard to say; I didn’t expect it to happen like this. It took me 32 minutes to write the request on Army+. All the documents were already ready. I’d prepared them once before, when Soviet Colonel Shum (former commander of the 68th Brigade, Oleksii Shum. – Ed.) took away my paid unit, the 68th RUBAC.
Only Mykhailo (Fedorov – Ed.) saved me back then. He went to Zaluzhnyi and signed my transfer papers," Onistrat noted.
The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with acting as head of the Ministry of Defence.
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