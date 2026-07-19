Trump called for Iran to be included in sanctions against Russia: That was what Lindsey Graham wanted

US President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to include Iran in the sanctions bill against Russia, noting that this was precisely what the late Senator Lindsey Graham had wanted.

He wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The Republicans must include Iran in the draft bill on sanctions against Russia. That is exactly what Lindsey Graham wanted to do, and that is what was supposed to happen. IMPORTANT!!!", wrote the American leader.

Read more: Greece blocked new sanctions package against Russia over Dynagas, company that transports Russian LNG - Financial Times

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that Trump is considering signing the Graham bill on new sanctions against Russia and wants to include Iran in it.

The Graham-Blumenthal Bill

Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal have tabled a bill in the US Senate that would exert further pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions on countries that purchase its energy resources.

Key provisions of the draft bill:

the freezing of assets and a ban on transactions involving senior Russian officials, military personnel, oligarchs and other individuals who support the military;

It is proposed that a 500 per cent tariff be imposed on imports into the US of goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products;

The imposition of sanctions against key banks, such as the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank and Gazprombank, simultaneously prohibits US institutions from conducting transactions with Russia and restricts Russian organisations from listing securities on US stock exchanges;

The export of energy products from the US to Russia and investment in the Russian energy sector are prohibited; secondary sanctions are being imposed on foreign companies that support the extraction of energy resources in Russia, including in the oil, gas and uranium sectors.

We would like to remind you that on the evening of 11 July, following a sudden illness, US Senator Lindsey Graham died.