Colonel Andrii Krok has become new commander of 155th Mechanised Brigade, replacing arrested Luchanov
Colonel Andrii Krok has been appointed the new commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, replacing Stanislav Luchanov, who has been arrested. Prior to this, he held the post of deputy commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the brigade on Facebook.
The 155th Mechanised Brigade has a new commander
"Today marked a momentous occasion for the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade — the Brigade Commander, Colonel Andrii Krok, was presented with the Battle Standard," the statement said.
During the ceremony, the newly appointed brigade commander said: "I believe that together we will restore the good name of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade".
What led up to it
- On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine soldiers from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.
- Sources within law enforcement agencies, as reported by Hromadske, have stated that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, have been detained in connection with the case.
- The Kyiv Regional Police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.
- According to information from sources within law enforcement agencies cited by *Ukrainska Pravda*, the case involves not only the abduction of people but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, a brigade commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.
- According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s theory is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.
- The "North" Operational Command has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).
- The former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Army’s Operational Command ‘North’ and all those currently identified as having been involved in the crime have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.
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