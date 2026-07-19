Colonel Andrii Krok has become new commander of 155th Mechanised Brigade, replacing arrested Luchanov

Colonel Andrii Krok has been appointed the new commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, replacing Stanislav Luchanov, who has been arrested. Prior to this, he held the post of deputy commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the brigade on Facebook.

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The 155th Mechanised Brigade has a new commander

"Today marked a momentous occasion for the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade — the Brigade Commander, Colonel Andrii Krok, was presented with the Battle Standard," the statement said.

During the ceremony, the newly appointed brigade commander said: "I believe that together we will restore the good name of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade".

Read more: Luchanov, former brigade commander of 155th SMB, was remanded in custody in connection with murder of Moseichuk brothers

What led up to it