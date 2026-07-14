Luchanov, former brigade commander of 155th SMB, was remanded in custody in connection with murder of Moseichuk brothers

The Rokytne District Court in Kyiv Oblast has imposed a preventive measure on Stanislav Luchanov, a former battalion commander of the 155th SMB, who is suspected of organising the murder of the Moseichuk brothers.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What did the court decide?

The investigating judge has ruled that Luchanov is to be remanded in custody.

The former brigade commander will remain in custody for 60 days.

The decision can be appealed at the Court of Appeal.

The deputy head of the Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs in the Central Region—Yevhen Slobodianyk—told reporters that investigators have sufficient evidence.

The prosecutor was unable to comment on the causes of the conflict, as the investigation is ongoing.

Nine military personnel have been placed in pretrial detention. Eight of them kidnapped the Moseichuk brothers, and one fired the shots.

Read more: Court to determine pre-trial measure for Luchanov, former commander of 155th SMB. LIVE

What led up to it

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

On July 13, it was reported that Luchanov had been detained in Kyiv and served with a notice of suspicion.

Read more: Murder of Moseichuk brothers: suspects told court they were following orders from brigade command – journalist Butsko