Court to determine pre-trial measure for Luchanov, former commander of 155th SMB. LIVE

The Rokytne District Court in Kyiv Oblast is determining a pre-trial measure for Stanislav Luchanov, the former commander of the 155th Brigade, who is suspected of organising the murder of the Moseichuk brothers.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Before the court hearing began, Luchanov stated that he does not admit guilt.

The prosecutor’s position

The pretrial investigation established that the following individuals also served in the military unit commanded by Luchanov: Dmytruk, Zaiets, Pertsula, Artemonov, Shurko, Mykytenko, Kozak, and Kolomiets.

"In June 2026, Luchanov, acting out of personal motives, decided to organize the kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty of two people—Moseichuk, born in 1991, and his brother, born in 1990," the prosecutor noted.

Therefore, he enlisted the aforementioned military personnel to carry out the kidnapping of the Moseichuk brothers.

On the night of June 27, they broke into the brothers’ property.

Soldier Zaiets fired two shots at Roman Moseichuk, including one to the leg.

"Dmytruk, Zaiets, Pertsula, Artemonov, Shurko, Mykytenko, Kozak, and Kolomiets used physical force against the Moseichuk brothers, tied their hands and feet, blindfolded them, and then forcibly placed them in a Mercedes Vito and a Mitsubishi L200.

After that, on Luchanov’s orders, the aforementioned individuals transported the Moseichuks to the A5001 military unit near Poltava, where they were unlawfully detained until July 1, 2026," the prosecutor read aloud.

Thus, Luchanov is suspected of committing a criminal offense involving the organization of the abduction and unlawful deprivation of liberty of two individuals, carried out over an extended period of time, committed by a group of individuals acting in prior conspiracy and using weapons, which resulted in serious consequences.

At the same time, on July 1, 2026, according to the prosecution, in order to conceal the kidnapping of the brothers, Luchanov decided to take their lives.

"On the same day, Luchanov enlisted another subordinate—Oleksii Mykhailovych Dolholenko, commander of the A5001 military unit—to carry out the murder. Luchanov was Dolholenko’s direct superior by virtue of his official position and his superior by military rank," the prosecutor said.

On July 1, 2026, Dolgolenko drove Maksym Moseichuk in a service vehicle from the military unit to a training ground near Poltava.

"Dolholenko led Maksym Moseichuk away from the car, where he fired several shots at the latter’s head, inflicting a gunshot wound that caused Maksym Moseichuk to die at the scene," the prosecution stated.

On the same day, Dolholenko drove Roman Moseichuk to the firing range in a company vehicle, where he fired at least eight shots at the latter’s head and upper body.

The bodies of the victims were placed in a pre-dug pit on the shooting range grounds and buried. This was subsequently reported to Luchanov.

The prosecution requests that the court impose pretrial detention without setting bail.

The soldiers suspected of kidnapping the brothers are not acquainted with the Moseichuks, another prosecutor noted.

What do Luchanov and his attorney say?

The former brigade commander stated that he was on leave at the time of the crime and denies the allegations.

At the time of his arrest, he was at his attorneys’ office drafting a contract.

"I was on my way to meet with the investigators," Luchanov added.

The defense attorney said that Luchanov did not give orders to the other suspects. According to him, another suspect—Bohdan Shurko, a master sergeant in the 155th Brigade—was in command of the soldiers.

The defense insists that a less restrictive preventive measure can be applied to Luchanov.

During a recess in the court hearing, Luchanov stated that he was not acquainted with the Moseichuk brothers.

Read more: Murder of Moseichuk brothers: 16 gunshot wounds found on body of one victim – police

What led up to it

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

On July 13, it was reported that Luchanov had been detained in Kyiv and served with a notice of suspicion.

See more: Dozens of CCTV cameras, route analysis and vehicle checks: Klymenko revealed details of Luchanov’s arrest. PHOTO